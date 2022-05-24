Organize your power cables with Anker’s USB 5-outlet cubby at its new low of $55 (Save $15)

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is offering its PowerExtend USB 5-Outlet Cubby for $54.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $70, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $5. Coming with five AC outlets and three USB ports, this cubby is perfect for entertainment centers where you’ll have lots of power cables and a need for organization. Alongside these outlets are dual 1,200-joule surge protections in place so your gear stays safe even when there are power spikes. Three magnetic cable clips can be attached to charging cables and will be retained on the cubby lid for quick access. A power button is located on the outside of the unit to quickly toggle power to the connected devices.

If you want to save some cash and don’t care if the cables are organized in a nice cubby, check out the GE 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-pack for $11. In some ways, these power strips are a slight downgrade with the extension cable being just 2-feet long with the Anker option above being 6-feet. There is overcurrent protection with the integrated circuit breaker but no surge protection like the other unit. When it comes to cable management, you can attach these strips to the wall using the included keyhole slots so you don’t have them just hanging out on the floor being kicked around.

Anker PowerExtend USB 5-Outlet Cubby features:

Power up to 8 devices simultaneously thanks to 5 AC outlets and 3 USB ports.

Instead of having all of your plugs and cables strewn across the floor, PowerExtend USB 5-Outlet Cubby lets you discreetly hide them inside a tidy box while you power up your devices.

Dual 1200-joule surge protectors provide double protection against electrical spikes to keep your sensitive devices safe.

Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes fire resistance, short-circuit protection, overload protection, and more to ensure peace

