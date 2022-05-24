Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack ESR 2-meter USB-C to Lightning MFi Cables $9.50, more

BDCollection US_ ESR Authorized (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of 2-meter ESR USB-C to Lightning MFi Cables at $9.65 when you use the code RLU2BCOB at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $16 for this pair and today’s deal brings the cables to under $5 each, marking some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked. These cables are the perfect way for you to fast charge your iPhone thanks to being compatible with USB-C PD chargers. Also, since each cord is MFi-certified, you’ll find that these are guaranteed to be compatible with your iPhone and other Apple devices. Plus, the cables are nylon-braided and are 2m in length which makes it easy for them reach from the wall to your device.

MFi Certified: this USB-C to Lightning cable is certified MFM (Made for iPhone) by Apple to ensure safe, reliable, and fast charging and syncing. PD Fast Charging: charge your iPhone 13 up to 50% in 30 minutes when using a USB-C PD charger.

Stable File Transfer: connect your Lightning-enabled iPhone, iPad, or iPod to your USB-C ready Mac, iMac, or iPad Pro and transfer files rat blisteringly fast speeds without worrying about the dreaded “Accessory may not be supported” alert. Built to Last: the durable braided nylon casing ensures fewer tangles and more tensile strength than Apple’s official cables; aluminum cased plug heads ensure your cable won’t get damaged when plugging in and out 

