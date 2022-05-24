If 360Hz isn’t fast enough for your setup, say hello to the new 500Hz ASUS ROG Swift monitor

Almost two years after launching the world’s first 360Hz display, NVIDIA and ASUS are teaming up again to take things to the next level. Now, the team is turning things up – to 500Hz. Yep, you read that right, the latest ASUS ROG Swift monitor will run at a whopping 500Hz, though the resolution is stuck at 1080p. I mean, even at 1080p, 500Hz is going to be next-to-impossible to run in most games at ultra settings. However, that’s not entirely what this monitor is made for. So what’s its purpose? Let’s take a closer look.

ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz monitor is made for fast-paced gaming

This monitor is made with a special partnership and is designed to be an esports display first and foremost. In reality, most gamers don’t need 360Hz refresh rates, let alone 500Hz. Sure, the faster your monitor is, the quicker you can see something update. But let’s face it, the average system just can’t run 500Hz solidly in basically any game – yet.

This monitor is made for next-generation GPUs, plain and simple. However, once you have the ability to run it at 500Hz, the latest ASUS monitor will be a monster of a screen. Because of the partnership, it’s fitted with G-SYNC Esports Mode with an adjustable esports vibrance and, of course, Reflex Analyzer support.

All of this means that you can measure end-to-end system latency when using a compatible GeForce GPU and Reflex mouse, making it ideal for those who play at the highest level. It also uses a new Esports TN (E-TN) technology which has a 60% better response time than standard TN panels, making the ASUS 500Hz monitor better all around for fast-paced gaming.

On top of that, NVIDIA’s G-SYNC Esports displays, which is what the ASUS 500Hz monitor is, are specifically tuned for competitive games like CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, or Rainbow Six Siege. To demonstrate this, NVIDIA has a video to show the new display technology and how it can improve target tracking for competitive players at the highest level, allowing them to “spot enemies even sooner.”

While we don’t know what the price will be quite yet, I’d expect it to come in at around the $1,000 or more range to start with. This is a premium display for premium setups, and it will absolutely carry a premium price.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love seeing tech push the envelope. When 360Hz displays came out, it was pretty wild, and most systems couldn’t run it. Now? There are laptops with 360Hz panels for on-the-go gaming – when 360Hz was announced at a desktop level, I never thought it’d go portable, but I was proven wrong. It’s only a matter of time before high refresh rate screens are everywhere, be that our phone, TV, laptop, or desktop. For a while, 60Hz was just fine for most people, but things are only looking up as more and more devices get additional power, thanks to improved manufacturing processes.

I’m excited to see what the ASUS 500Hz monitor looks like in real life at some point – and to see if I can tell a difference.

Will you be picking up the ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz monitor when it becomes available? Let us know in the comments below!

