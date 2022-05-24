At $1,099, the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor is made for gaming ($200 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for $1,099 shipped. This is a $200 discount from its normal going rate and matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Designed to work with the latest consoles, this monitor packs HDMI 2.1 support for 4K 120Hz on both Xbox and PlayStation. On top of that, it features DisplayPort and can handle up to 144Hz refresh rates. Plus, with DisplayHDR 1000 certification and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, the high-end ASUS ROG Strix monitor is perfect for a number of different tasks. You’ll also find a tear-free experience thanks to AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro technology. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for additional information.

Of course, you don’t have to spend $1,100 to get an HDMI 2.1 monitor capable of 4K 144Hz. Instead, if you’re on a tighter budget, opt for the GIGABYTE 32-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 display that can be picked up for $750 right now at Amazon. It’ll be perfect to use with either your console or gaming desktop and the more compact form-factor might be better suited for the desk you game at.

Speaking of high refresh rate displays, did you see the latest from ASUS and NVIDIA? It clocks in at an amazingly high 500Hz. Yep, a 500Hz gaming display is finally a thing, though the resolution does cap at 1080p…for now. Either way, you’ll want to check out this insane screen that’s made specifically for esports professionals in our announcement coverage from earlier today.

ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Display features:

ROG Strix XG43UQ is the world’s first 43 inch HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, delivering 4K HDR visuals and a 1ms moving picture response time (MPRT) for superfast gaming on a big screen. Enjoy a super-smooth 4K 120 Hz gaming experience on the latest consoles via HDMI 2.1.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!