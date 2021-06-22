FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Designed for Xbox monitors feature HDMI 2.1 to showcase the Series X’s true power

-
NewsMicrosoftPhilips

The Xbox Series X|S features some powerful graphical performance that can only truly be realized over HDMI 2.1, which is something that not many TVs feature. So Microsoft has teamed up with a variety of display manufacturers to launch a Designed for Xbox brand campaign to showcase screens that are made for the company’s latest consoles. You’ll find that these monitors deliver on features like variable refresh rate, HDR, and more to “harness the power” of HDMI 2.1 technology for an “immersive, high-fidelity experience unlike anything seen before.” What brands and displays are included at in the Designed for Xbox launch? Let’s take a closer look.

Philips Momentum features a 55-inch display with 4K120, DisplayHDR 1000, + local dimming for an immersive experience

To start things off, the Designed for Xbox Philips Momentum display is built to give you an immersive experience. Packing both a 55-inch screen and soundbar in one package, it was developed alongside Microsoft and “validated to deliver optimal Xbox Series X|S performance.” The soundbar was engineered by Bowers & Wilkins, and you’ll even find built-in Ambiglow lighting that creates an “image-matching halo of light” on your wall. With a 4K 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, there’s an all-new dedicated Xbox picture mode available here. HDR is also in tow, with it being VESA certified for DisplayHDR 1000, offering local dimming and “peak luminance more than 3x of mid-grade displays on the market.”

Slated to be available for $1,599.99 later this summer, Philips and Microsoft are still working to expand the Xbox Licensed monitor ecosystem as time goes on.

ASUS Strix Xbox Edition gaming monitor comes in at 43 inches

While the larger Philips Momentum spans 55 inches and ships with a Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition gaming monitor spans 43 inches and comes with a more aggressive design. Offering similar overall specs, you’ll find the same 4K 120Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayHDR 1000 certification here. However, ASUS went the extra step to deliver a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage for more true-to-life visuals. The ASUS ROG Strix Xbox Edition 43-inch display is slated to be available in October, but we’re unsure of the pricing as of yet.

Acer’s 28-inch Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor is the most budget-focused of the bunch at under $950

If you don’t have room for a 43- or 55-inch display in your gaming setup, then the 28-inch Acer Xbox Gaming Edition monitor will surely suffice. It still packs HDMI 2.1, 4K 120Hz, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. However, you’ll step things down to VESA DisplayHDR 400 instead of 1000, meaning the screen will be slightly dimmer overall. While it’s slightly dimmer, you’ll likely be sitting closer to it since it’s a smaller display and will be on your desk, instead of the wall. There’s even a built-in KVM switch so you can have it switch between multiple PCs without having to add any extra hardware. The Designed for Xbox Acer Gaming Monitor will retail for $949.99 and is slated to be available this fall.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s nice to see more HDMI 2.1 displays hitting the market, and especially models that feature specific Xbox picture/color modes and even built-in backlighting. Both Microsoft and partners have said that they’re working to release more Designed for Xbox displays, so we can expect more to come out over the summer and possibly even already released screens becoming certified. Of course, keep it locked here for more information as it comes out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Microsoft

Philips

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available
LEGO Ideas Motorized Lighthouse announced as latest fan...
Philips Prime Day headphones deals: Hi-Fi Wired $57, AN...
Review: Epos B20 adds a premium mic to the gaming brand...
Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $28.50 a...
Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review: A great chair for work and pl...
Tamagotchi Smart watch celebrates 25 years of kids acci...
Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard review: An improved typing e...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer E3 2021: ‘World’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop, 130W USB-C GaN charger, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More

Latest Monoprice Zero-G monitor unleashed for $260 with QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh, more

Order Now! Learn More

E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda show: Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, more

Learn More

New 32-inch LG 4K monitor unleashed with 97W Type-C connectivity, USB-A hub, more

Learn More

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Learn More
Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on Kobalt 40V lawn tools priced from $50, today only

From $50 Learn More
Save 50%

Native Union Ultra Strong smartphone accessories fall up to 50% off for Prime Day

From $10 Learn More