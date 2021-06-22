The Xbox Series X|S features some powerful graphical performance that can only truly be realized over HDMI 2.1, which is something that not many TVs feature. So Microsoft has teamed up with a variety of display manufacturers to launch a Designed for Xbox brand campaign to showcase screens that are made for the company’s latest consoles. You’ll find that these monitors deliver on features like variable refresh rate, HDR, and more to “harness the power” of HDMI 2.1 technology for an “immersive, high-fidelity experience unlike anything seen before.” What brands and displays are included at in the Designed for Xbox launch? Let’s take a closer look.

Philips Momentum features a 55-inch display with 4K120, DisplayHDR 1000, + local dimming for an immersive experience

To start things off, the Designed for Xbox Philips Momentum display is built to give you an immersive experience. Packing both a 55-inch screen and soundbar in one package, it was developed alongside Microsoft and “validated to deliver optimal Xbox Series X|S performance.” The soundbar was engineered by Bowers & Wilkins, and you’ll even find built-in Ambiglow lighting that creates an “image-matching halo of light” on your wall. With a 4K 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, there’s an all-new dedicated Xbox picture mode available here. HDR is also in tow, with it being VESA certified for DisplayHDR 1000, offering local dimming and “peak luminance more than 3x of mid-grade displays on the market.”

Slated to be available for $1,599.99 later this summer, Philips and Microsoft are still working to expand the Xbox Licensed monitor ecosystem as time goes on.

ASUS Strix Xbox Edition gaming monitor comes in at 43 inches

While the larger Philips Momentum spans 55 inches and ships with a Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition gaming monitor spans 43 inches and comes with a more aggressive design. Offering similar overall specs, you’ll find the same 4K 120Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayHDR 1000 certification here. However, ASUS went the extra step to deliver a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage for more true-to-life visuals. The ASUS ROG Strix Xbox Edition 43-inch display is slated to be available in October, but we’re unsure of the pricing as of yet.

Acer’s 28-inch Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor is the most budget-focused of the bunch at under $950

If you don’t have room for a 43- or 55-inch display in your gaming setup, then the 28-inch Acer Xbox Gaming Edition monitor will surely suffice. It still packs HDMI 2.1, 4K 120Hz, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. However, you’ll step things down to VESA DisplayHDR 400 instead of 1000, meaning the screen will be slightly dimmer overall. While it’s slightly dimmer, you’ll likely be sitting closer to it since it’s a smaller display and will be on your desk, instead of the wall. There’s even a built-in KVM switch so you can have it switch between multiple PCs without having to add any extra hardware. The Designed for Xbox Acer Gaming Monitor will retail for $949.99 and is slated to be available this fall.

It’s nice to see more HDMI 2.1 displays hitting the market, and especially models that feature specific Xbox picture/color modes and even built-in backlighting. Both Microsoft and partners have said that they’re working to release more Designed for Xbox displays, so we can expect more to come out over the summer and possibly even already released screens becoming certified. Of course, keep it locked here for more information as it comes out.

