Google Nest Wifi Mesh systems double as Assistant speakers from $119 (Save $50+)

Amazon is currently discounting several Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router systems headlined by the single node package at $119 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $169, today’s offer delivers $50 in savings in order to match the all-time low for only the second time. If you need additional coverage, the 2-pack is also on sale at $219 from its usual $299 going rate. Dishing out up to 4,400-square feet of coverage, these packages provide some more affordable ways to get in on the Google Wi-Fi ecosystem with up to 2.2Gb/s speeds. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the router doubles as an Assistant speaker for commanding smart home gear or querying the Google voice assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively you could opt for one of these refreshed Google Wifi packages instead. Those who can get away with a single node system will find an $85 price tag courtesy of Amazon, down from the usual $100 going rate. Stepping up to 4,500-square feet of coverage, there’s also the 3-node package which is also on sale and sitting at $169. While neither of these will double as an Assistant speaker, you’re looking at some compelling alternatives to the more full-featured Nest counterparts above.

As you begin to update your home network, finally ditching those pesky modem rental fees are in order, too. Right now, you can just so happen to score NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 model on sale for the lowest price yet. It features support for 800Mb/s Internet plans and will pay for itself in no time thanks to a $70 sale price.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

