iRobot’s regularly $800 Roomba i7+ with self-empty base now $400, more from $250 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $399.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $800 new, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is a notable way to bring home a high-end cleaning solution with a giant $400 in savings. It has never dropped below $550 in new condition at Amazon and rarely goes for any less than $600. You can also land this model without the self-empty base at $249.99 Prime shipped today. This model “cleans up after you and itself” with a self-empty base that can carry up to 60 days of dirt and debris. Row-by-row cleaning is complemented by the creation of smart maps of your home alongside keep out zones and the ability to simply ask it to “clean under the kitchen table” using your voice assistant gear (works with “Google Home and Alexa”). More details below.

If you’re looking for something more affordable to handle the autonomous cleaning duties, we are also still tracking some solid offers on the Roborock solutions you can browse through below:

An even less expensive option than those falls to the Shark’s voice-controlled smart ION Robot Vac at $90 off the going rate. You can bring this one home for $140 shipped via Amazon right now. While it might not have all of the bells and whistles you’ll find on some of the models above, it will certainly handle the floor cleaning chores for you all year round with support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands as well as auto-return charging and multi floor-type cleaning. Get a closer look right here.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

With vSLAM navigation, the i7+ learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.

And if it’s running low on battery, it charges itself and picks up where it left off to ensure the job gets done.

Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” A simple request to your voice assistant* or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7+ to clean messes for you, right when they happen — immediately clean that spot and consider it done.

