Built-in liquid cooling brings extra performance to the ROG Strix RX 6900 XT GPU at $150 off, more

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Liquid Cooled RX 6900 XT OC Edition 16GB GPU for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally $1,550, today’s deal saves $150 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to be one of the highest-performing RX 6900 XT GPUs on the market, you’ll find a full-coverage cold plate that ensures both the GPU die and memory are properly water-cooled. Plus, there’s on-board cooling for power delivery thanks to a blower-style fan and low-profile heatsink. There’s an attached 240mm radiator since this is essentially an AiO mounted to a GPU, and there’s 600mm of tubing so you can mount it just about anywhere. Of course, ASUS has already overclocked this graphics card thanks to its additional cooling, and GPU Tweak II allows you to turn things up even higher should you want to venture there. Check out our announcement coverage of the RX 6900 XT to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Also on sale today is the ASUS Dual RX 6700 X 12GB GPU for $599.99 shipped. You’re saving $100 from its normal going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. While it won’t have nearly the same amount of power that you’ll find in the liquid cooled card above, this GPU is perfect for mid-range desktop setups. The RX 6700 XT is great for 1080p and 1440p gaming, delivering high frame rates in most titles with tweaked settings in most games. However, you won’t be able to push this card as far when it comes to overclocking simply due to the fact that it’s air cooled instead of on water. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more.

If you’re ready to rebuild in a new case, don’t forget that NZXT just refreshed its mid-tower lineup with the H7. It comes in to replace the H710/i cases that are on the tail end of their life at this point, delivering all-new features in several areas. The new H7 Elite, replacing the H710i, has three included RGB fans, a tempered glass front panel, and an integrated RGB/fan controller. Check out our hands-on coverage to find out if it’s the right case for your setup.

ASUS ROG Strix LC RX 6900 XT features:

The ROG STRIX LC Radeon™ RX 6900 XT OC Edition 16GB GDDR6 unleashes liquid-cooled performance on AMD RDNA™ 2 Architecture, featuring a full-coverage cold plate, on-board cooling solution, 240mm radiator, two ARGB fans, 600mm tubing, Super Alloy Power II, ASUS FanConnect II, and more.

