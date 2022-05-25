M-Audio Oxygen 49 MIDI keyboard hits Amazon low at $149, plus AKAI and more from $49

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on M-Audio MIDI keyboard controllers for Mac, PC, and more starting from $49. First up, we have the M-Audio Oxygen 49 (MKV) down at $149 shipped. This one launched about a year ago at $179 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low at $30 off the going rate. This is also a rare price drop, the first time we have seen it on sale via Amazon, and the lowest we can find. It features 49 velocity-sensitive “full-size piano-style keys” alongside a pair of programmable banks of eight backlit velocity sensitive drum pads with note repeat (can also be used for clip launching). From there, the top panel carries eight assignable knobs and nine faders for “MIDI control of virtual synth parameters, effect plugins, DAW controls and more.” Head below for more details and the rest of today’s MIDI keyboard controller deals.

More MIDI keyboard deals:

Then be sure to dive into our coverage of the new MPK Mini Play MK3 from AKAI. The brand updated one of its most popular models back in March with an enhanced OLED display, its new Gen 2 keybed, an upgraded built-in speaker, and a fresh batch on onboard sounds. Take a closer look right here at the latest from AKAI’s mini lineup.

M-Audio Oxygen 49 (MKV) features:

Recording Studio Equipment Essential – MIDI controller with 49 velocity-sensitive full-size piano style keys delivers a natural response that gets the best from virtual sampler & synthesizer plugins

Make Better Beats with these Beat Maker Must Haves – 2 banks of 8 backlit velocity sensitive drum pads with Note Repeat – for beat production, clip launching, soundboard triggering and more

Get Hands-on with Your Music Studio Equipment – 8 assignable knobs and 9 assignable faders for tactile MIDI control of virtual synth parameters, effect plugins, DAW controls and more

Every Tool You Need – Effortless auto-mapping for DAW controls & plugin parameters; Smart Chord & Smart Scale modes; Arpeggiator; pitch & mod wheels; sustain pedal input; USB MIDI cable included

