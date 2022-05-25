Level’s Touch HomeKit Smart Lock packs 5 ways to unlock into a sleek build at $249 (Reg. $329)

Amazon now offers the Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock starting at $249 shipped in three styles. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer is the best price of the year at $80 off while beating our previous mention by $18. This is also the best since Black Friday where it went for $2 less. With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with one of three sleek finishes. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched earlier in the year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

As far as other ways to upgrade your setup, those who are in the Philips Hue ecosystem or thinking about diving in can score one of the best prices yet on its Color Ambiance Smart Bulb at $35. This one has support for both Bluetooth and Zigbee out of the box alongside integration with HomeKit on top of Alexa and Assistant, as well as some of the best color light reproduction on the market.

Level Lock Smart Lock Touch features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!