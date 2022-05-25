Save up to 45% on iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts from $12

Amazon is now discounting a selection of iOttie’s iPhone and Android car mounts starting at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around is the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount at $28.99. Down from $35, this is the second-best price of the year at within $1 of the 2022 low while also delivering the lowest price in over 3 months. As the latest versions of iOttie’s popular car mount, this model sports a refreshed One Touch system for keeping your phone locked in place. Its cup holder design lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console. It comes complete with a magnetic cord organizer and can be rotated horizontally for various viewing angles.

Alongside the lead model, there are also plenty of other options on sale today for adding a new car mount to your ride. Ranging from dashboard offerings to MagSafe air vent offerings and more, everything starts at $12. All of our favorites are detailed below.

As for the latest from iOttie, the brand just last month revealed a pair of two new MagSafe-enabled mounts and chargers. Upgrading either the car or nightstand, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the latest expansions to its Velox lineup.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount is the next generation of the top car mounts in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a swift one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

