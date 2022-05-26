ARRIS’ combination DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem and Dual-Band Router reaches new low at $153

Jared Locke -
AmazonARRIS
New Low $153
ARRIS SURFboard SBG8300 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem Dual-Band Router

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard SBG8300 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Cable Modem and Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $152.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 39% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this modem/router combo, beating our previous mention by $36. Normally you would need a modem and router with a wireless access point built-in to get Wi-Fi from your cable service, but this ARRIS unit is all of those in one. This modem will work with the major U.S. service providers such as Cox and Spectrum at 1Gb/s and Xfinity at up to 800Mb/s speeds. Setup is made simple with the SURFboard Central App that will provide step-by-step instructions and, following setup, will allow you to manage the network. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are provided to connect hard wired devices like TVs, consoles, and any other device that will benefit from a wired connection. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, ARRIS has its SURFboard SBG10 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem and AC1600 Dual-Band Router for $115.50. Overall, this modem/router combination unit has lower overall specifications with it supporting up to 400Mb/s services. Instead of four Ethernet ports, there are two for connecting hard wired devices. This combo unit also features support for the SURFboard Central App for setup and network management. As you can see, this cable modem and wireless router device is along the same lines as the one featured here but designed for lower internet speeds and smaller spaces.

Looking for a router and don’t need a cable modem? Check out this ASUS Gundam Edition Wi-Fi 6 Router with RGB lighting at its new all-time low of $210. Don’t care for a themed router? The normal version of this ASUS router can be had for $196. Need a cable modem but not a router? Save on the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Modem for $119, a new 2022 low price and one of the lowest over the past year.

ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.1 Modem and Router features:

The SURFboard SBG8300 is a DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi cable modem, the latest standard offered by cable internet providers. It’s capable of bonding up to 32 downstream and 8 upstream DOCSIS 3.0 channels or 2 x 2 OFDM DOCSIS 3.1 channels, providing increased bandwidth for true gigabit speed capability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

ARRIS

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Save 30% on the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 Cable Modem
Save 22% on ASUS' Gundam Edition Wi-Fi 6 Router
Save 30% on NETGEAR CM700 Cable Modem at $70
Android app deals of the day: Reventure, Oh!Edo Towns, ...
Get the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition ar...
Lenovo Memorial Day sale on tablets and computers
Save 20% on Anker PowerExpand aluminum USB-C hubs from ...
Pad & Quill Memorial Day MacBook case/bag sale now...
Load more...
Show More Comments