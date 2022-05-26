ARRIS’ combination DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem and Dual-Band Router reaches new low at $153

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard SBG8300 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Cable Modem and Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $152.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 39% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this modem/router combo, beating our previous mention by $36. Normally you would need a modem and router with a wireless access point built-in to get Wi-Fi from your cable service, but this ARRIS unit is all of those in one. This modem will work with the major U.S. service providers such as Cox and Spectrum at 1Gb/s and Xfinity at up to 800Mb/s speeds. Setup is made simple with the SURFboard Central App that will provide step-by-step instructions and, following setup, will allow you to manage the network. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are provided to connect hard wired devices like TVs, consoles, and any other device that will benefit from a wired connection. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, ARRIS has its SURFboard SBG10 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem and AC1600 Dual-Band Router for $115.50. Overall, this modem/router combination unit has lower overall specifications with it supporting up to 400Mb/s services. Instead of four Ethernet ports, there are two for connecting hard wired devices. This combo unit also features support for the SURFboard Central App for setup and network management. As you can see, this cable modem and wireless router device is along the same lines as the one featured here but designed for lower internet speeds and smaller spaces.

Looking for a router and don’t need a cable modem? Check out this ASUS Gundam Edition Wi-Fi 6 Router with RGB lighting at its new all-time low of $210. Don’t care for a themed router? The normal version of this ASUS router can be had for $196. Need a cable modem but not a router? Save on the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Modem for $119, a new 2022 low price and one of the lowest over the past year.

ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.1 Modem and Router features:

The SURFboard SBG8300 is a DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi cable modem, the latest standard offered by cable internet providers. It’s capable of bonding up to 32 downstream and 8 upstream DOCSIS 3.0 channels or 2 x 2 OFDM DOCSIS 3.1 channels, providing increased bandwidth for true gigabit speed capability.

