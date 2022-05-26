Dive head first into the world of virtual reality with the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite at a 2022 low of $749

Patrick Campanale -
2022 low $749

Amazon is offering the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System for $749 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $900 on this system, today’s deal saves $150, beats the previous 2022 low by an additional $50, and marks the second-best price all-time. If you’re looking for a premium experience for your gaming setup, it’s hard to go wrong with the Vive Cosmos Elite. You’ll find that it includes base stations which can track up to 160-square feet of play space and the headset also has a 2880×1700 resolution. The flip-up design allows you to transition between what’s real and what’s virtual. Find additional information in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more.

Do you need a place to set the Lighthouse tracking stations? We recommend picking up a pair of Skywin VR Tripod Stands on Amazon, which can stretch up to 7.5-feet into the air when fully extended. Having your base stations placed properly will make or break the virtual reality experience, which is why these $45 stands are so crucial to a solid experience if you don’t have a lot of space to set them in the room already.

Once you have the stands and VR headset itself, you’ll need a system capable of driving it. Well, right now, we’re tracking a number of high-end graphics card deals. For starters, the water-cooled RX 6900 XT is down to $1,400 at Amazon, which is $150 off its normal going rate. Plus, PNY’s RTX 3080 Ti can be picked up for $1,330, which is a pretty solid deal since it normally fetches up to $2,000 before it dropped to $1,530 earlier this month.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset features:

  • Lighthouse tracking – base station 1.0 provides up to 160 sq. Feet of play space for those that demand the best in Vive VR gaming.
  • Crystal-clear graphics – see the virtual world through a 2880 x 1700 combined Pixel resolution. All-new LCD panels reduce the distance between Pixels, minimizing the screen-door effect.
  • Flip-up design – go easily between reality and virtual reality with the flip-up design, without disrupting your VR journey.

