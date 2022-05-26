Google’s latest Pixel 6/Pro smartphones see pre-paid discounts from $600 with $300 gift card

Visible Wireless is now rolling out a pair of pre-paid discounts on Google’s latest smartphones. Right now, the Pixel 6 Pro can be yours for $888 shipped with a bundled $300 gift card to a retailer of your choice thrown in. Marking one of the first offers of the year on the handset, this comes within $10 of the best value we’ve seen to date and is the best chance to save in 2022 so far.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

Today’s pre-paid discounts also carry over to the standard Google Pixel 6, which arrives with the same $300 gift card as the lead deal, just with the $600 price tag. Saving you $300 when you do redeem the credit, this too is the best offer for those who aren’t trading in a smartphone. Google Pixel 6 arrives with the Tensor chip under the hood, powering its 6.4-inch 90Hz display. There’s only a dual camera array around back, as the telephoto lens found on the Pro variant has been omitted.

One thing to note here is that either of the Google Pixel handsets today will be locked to Visible for the first 3 months, but then afterwards you can port it over to any other carrier of your choosing. That coincides with the 3 months needed to redeem the gift card, meaning you can walk away after that with an unlocked handset and $300 in credit in your pocket, alongside the Google’s latest handset, that is.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!