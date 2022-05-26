Amazon offers Greenworks gear from $22: Cordless mower all-time low, more up to 42% off

Justin Kahn -
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 42% off Greenworks and Sun Joe outdoor electric tools. You can score the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $164 shipped. Regularly $220, this is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Alongside the included 4.0Ah USB battery and charger, this all-electric solution does away with annoying gas and oil setups with 30 minutes of completely tether-free operation. Features include the 13-inch rust-resistant deck, a single lever 7-position height adjustment, and a 2-in-1 design that supports both mulching or rear bag action for the grass clippings. The 3-year mower and battery warranty is nice touch as well. Head below for more Greenworks and Sun Joe deals. 

Amazon Greenworks and Sun Joe deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box outdoor sale for additional offers starting from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

Then go swing by Green deals hub for more environmentally-friendly ways to upgrade your outdoor and camping kit this summer including this offer on Jackery’s Explorer 300 portable power station

Greenworks 24V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 24V push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 30 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique).
  • 13” POLY DECK – The 13” poly deck on this cordless lawn mower allows for easy maneuverability around your yard. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation and a longer life. Rust-resistant deck
  • VERSATILE – Battery powered lawn mower has a single lever 7-position height adjustment for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 design allows you to mulch or rear bag grass clippings.
  • MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil and no emissions. It starts instantly and is quiet but delivers gas-like power for your toughest projects.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer

