Bring Jackery’s Explorer 300 portable power station to cookouts, campsites, more at $255

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Explorer 300 Portable Power Station for $254.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $300, this is a new 2022 low at $45 off while beating the previous price cut by $15. This is also only the third notable discount of the year, as well. Featuring a 293Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a pair of 300W pure sine wave AC outlets, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Not to mention a 60W USB-C output, too! Ideal for everything from camping trips this spring to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 300 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. Head below for more.

Save even more and opt for the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station at $220 instead. This alternative packs much of the same features as the lead discount, but with a less versatile 240Wh internal battery. There’s still an AC outlet here, as well as a pair of 2.4A USB ports and a solar panel input. If your camping kit doesn’t call for that heavy of power usage, going with the Explorer 240 is a great way to pocket some extra cash. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

As popular as the Jackery offerings are, Anker has been building out its portable power station as of late and its most capable solution yet just launched last month. Its all-new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet, sporting a massive internal battery to complement the arsenal of 13 different outlets. So if the lead deal isn’t going to cut it for your power needs and you’ll want something even more impressive to keep the campsite or tailgate running, this is worth a look now that it’s available for purchase.

Jackery Explorer 300 features:

It takes only 2 hours to recharge 80% battery of the power station through the wall outlet and 60W PD USB-C port simultaneously. You can also recharge your power station with an AC adapator when at home, through the car outlet during a road trip or simply use a Jackery SolarSaga 100. Armed with a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack, the Explorer 300 features 2 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets that deliver stable and safe 300W power. The portable power station weighs only 7.1 pounds. You can simply rest assured in outdoor off-grid activities.

