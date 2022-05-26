Experience active cooling with HP’s OMEN Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset at $50

Amazon is offering the HP OMEN Mindframe Prime Gaming USB Headset for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $60 recently, this 17% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this gaming headset. This price is also matched at Best Buy and its eBay storefront. This headset supports virtual 7.1 surround sound and is powered by the built-in C-Media Xear audio chip. Alongside the passive cooling the earcup cushions provide, the standout feature of this headset is its FrostCap cooling system that actively pulls heat away from your ears to stay cool and comfortable. The built-in microphone can be muted by just flipping it up and has separate microphones to cancel out environmental noise. RGB lighting is also present here and controlled by the OMEN Command Center program. Inside this software is the OMEN Audio Lab which is powered by C-Media Xear as well. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. With the Kraken connecting over a 3.5mm audio jack, you will be able to use this headset across a wider range of devices than compared to the Mindframe Prime above. This microphone can be retracted into the left earcup when not in use and also uses a cardioid pickup pattern to reject background noise. In-line audio controls are also present here to allow for quick volume adjustment. Cooling-gel-infused cushions are used on the earcups to keep the headset comfortable throughout your gaming sessions.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. SteelSeries just launched its all-new Arctis Nova Pro headset which features active noise cancellation, parametric EQ, and Xbox support. To learn more about this headset, check out our launch coverage.

HP OMEN Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset features:

The world’s first headset with active earcup cooling technology just got better. In addition to FrostCap, new passive cooling ear cushions conduct heat away from your skin to provide superior comfort during long gaming sessions. With a built-in 7.1 surround sound audio chip and the environmental noise-canceling microphones, you achieve a truly immersive experience. Control your audio experience within the OMEN Audio Lab powered by C-Media Xear. OMEN Command center allows you to customize RGB lighting and Frostcap control. Pair these headphones with PCs, laptops, PS4, or any device with a USB-A port.

