SteelSeries’ new Arctis Nova Pro headset offers ANC, parametric EQ, and Xbox support

If you’ve been looking for a high-end, premium gaming headset… the search if over. SteelSeries, known for introducing one of the first Hi-Res-certified gaming headsets, is at it again. The all-new Arctis Nova Pro lineup has a few options to choose from, but all deliver 360 Spatial Audio for PC, Xbox, and even PS5, as well as a having a pr-grade parametric EQ, an all-new GameDAC Gen 2, and the ability to switch between two systems at once. There’s a lot to unpack about the latest SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, so let’s dive in below.

Arctis Nova Pro Wireless finally supports Xbox

SteelSeries is announcing, essentially, four headsets with the Arctis Nova Pro lineup. There’s the wired model with the GameDAC Gen 2 and the Wireless version. And then, as a SteelSeries first, each model is also receiving the Xbox treatment to work natively with Microsoft’s latest consoles out of the box, something the previous generation didn’t have. Both the wired and Wireless models, as well as their Xbox counterparts, share many similarities.

For starters, we now have proper 360 Spatial Audio support with SteelSeries’ Sonar Audio Suite. This is compatible with Microsoft’s Spatial Sound for Xbox as well as Tempest 3D audio for PS5. On top of that, there’s a new pro-grade parametric EQ which allows you to adjust every aspect of the sounds you hear with this “first-in-gaming” feature, which is also part of the Sonar Audio Suite.

All headsets also leverage SteelSeries’ AI-powered noise cancelling microphone that can tune out your background noise as well as use a bi-directional microphone with Sonar to “purify your outgoing audio” as well as “silencing the noises coming from your friends chat” when used with a PC on Windows 10 or 11.

Multi-System Connect is also a feature, which allows you to flip between PC, Switch, or PlayStation with the press of a button, all without messing with a single cable. In addition, all headsets leverage the ComfortMAX System, which makes the Arctis Nova Pro lineup SteelSeries’ “most adjustable headset to date.” This comes from the fact that it can be adjusted four ways, including height-adjustable earcups, a flexible comfort band, and more.

Now for the differences between the models. The Arctis Nova Pro wired model comes with the GameDAC Gen 2, which boasts official Hi-Res Audio Certification and has a built-in ESS Sabre amplifier, clocking in a resolution of 96kHz at 24-bit for a true audiophile experience.

However, moving over to my favorite announcement today, we have the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. As someone with an Arctis Pro Wireless headset currently, I’m most excited for what this new headset brings to the table. Of course, you’ll find the things that the Arctis Pro is known for with Hi-Res audio, swappable batteries, and more. But, there’s a lot of new features, as well.

The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless features active noise cancellation for gaming, which turns out outside noises, but has a Transparency Mode which allows you to check in with those around you, no need to lift the ear cup. On top of that, we have the Infinity Power System, which is new to the Nova line. It taxes the previous-generation base station and upgrades it with the new featured found in the GameDAC Gen 2, like the parametric EQ and multi-system connect.

Also, there’s still simultaneous game and mobile audio, which is something that I absolutely love about my current Arctis Pro Wireless headset. It allows you to connect to your PC through 2.4GHz with the base station and then also pair with a Bluetooth device, like your phone or laptop.

You can purchase the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro lineup direct from SteelSeries or at Amazon with all models available. Pricing starts at $249.99 for the wired model and goes up to $349.99 for the wireless version, with the Xbox model following suit for pricing as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

As someone who owns the existing Arctis Pro Wireless, I’m heavily considering upgrading my gaming setup with the new Nova lineup. I love the idea of having active noise cancellation on the Wireless model, and the new parametric EQ means I can fine-tune the system to sound exactly how I want. And, it’s now compatible with Xbox, something that was never offered before.

All-in-all, I think the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless from SteelSeries will be the gaming headset to beat this year, as nothing quite comes close to what it offers in terms of features and compatibility at this point in time.

