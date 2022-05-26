Oral-B’s Genius Electric Toothbrush with LED SmartRing now matching 2022 low at $100

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Genius 7500 Electric Toothbrush bundle for $99.99 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $135, this one can go for as much as $199 at Walmart and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year. In fact, this is within $10 of the all-time low there and it hasn’t gone for any less than $100 in over a year. Alongside the included pair of replacement brush heads, travel case, and charger, this model features the pressure-sensing “360 SmartRing with LED lights to customize your brushing experience.” The usual in-handle timer and pace control comes along with five brushing modes (Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean) as well as connectivity with the Oral-B companion app where you can customize the LED light colors and much more. Head below for additional details.

If the smart functionality, customizable 360 SmartRing LED, and brush head replacements seem a bit overkill for your needs, something like the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush will likely suffice. This mode delivers only the most important aspects of a rechargeable electric toothbrush without all of the bells and whistles at $50 shipped. Otherwise, just grab the Oral-B Clic Manual Toothbrush for $22.50 and call it a day.

