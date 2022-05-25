Nike takes up to 40% off popular footwear: FlyKnit $91, Air Force 1 from $62, more

Halfway through the week, Nike is launching a new 40% off sale and discounting a selection of footwear in the process. Shipping is free across the board with a Nike+ membership, which is free to sign up for right here. Delivering fresh discounts across a wide range of shoes to have you ready to tackle spring workouts, there’s everything from Nike’s signature FlyKnit running shoes and basketball kicks to some more casual looks like the Air Force 1s to give your wardrobe a refresh. All sitting at the best prices of the year, our top picks are highlighted down below.

Top masc picks

Top fem picks

Speaking of Nike, earlier this week we saw the first discounts go live on one of its latest collaborations with Apple. Delivering a new all-time low on last year’s Apple Watch Pride band, the Nike Sport Loop style is now sitting at $37. Expected fitness-ready design in tow, this is down from $49 and arrives as a notable way to upgrade yet another side of your fitness routine.

