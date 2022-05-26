This 48-inch solid wood workbench with casters and drawers is back at its 2022 low of $210

Amazon is offering the Seville Classics UltraGraphite 48-inch Solid Wood Top Workbench with Sliding Organizer Drawer for $209.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $270 and today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low. Designed to provide a nice and expansive 48- by 24-inch work surface in your shop or craft room, the top measures 1-inches thick and is comprised of solid wood as well. It’s even finished in a polyurethane for added durability. The frame is made from steel as well and there are four 3-inch casters with two being locking for extra maneuverability. On top of that, you’ll find the two built-in drawers to keep your workspace nice and organized. Keep reading for more.

Of course, the WEN 48-inch workbench is a great choice for those on a tighter budget. Sure it doesn’t feature a 1-inch thick solid wood top, but it does have a built-in LED light, power strip, and pegboard. Oh, and there are two drawers as well. Coming in at $161, you’ll also save $49 from today’s deal, making it a solid choice all around.

Don’t forget to check out our tools guide for other great ways to save on outfitting your workshop. Today, we found a deal on the SKIL 14A/2.5HP router that comes with both a plunge and fixed base as well as a built-in LCD to set the RPM. It’s down to $129 from its normal $149 going rate and marks the best price so far in 2022.

Seville Workbench features:

This versatile and multi-functional UltraHD Graphite Wood Top Workbench Desk on Wheels features a sliding organizer drawer that is constructed from industrial-strength powder coated steel. This durable table has a 1″ thick solid wood top and 3″ casters (two locking). So you can tackle any hefty project from anywhere!

