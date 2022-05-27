Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones return to all-time low of $279 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 shipped in two styles. Down from $329, this is matching the all-time low at $50 off while marking the first discount in over 2 months. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more.

Those who want to take the ANC to a more workout-friendly and portable form-factor can also save this weekend on the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Courtesy of Amazon, these are now sitting at $199 and are down from the usual $279 price tag. Returning to the Amazon low for the first time since December, you’re looking at $70 in savings alongside a feature set that takes on AirPods Pro. With active noise cancelling features in tow, there’s also up to 18-hours of playback with the included charging case. You’re also looking at an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing the earbuds to accompany you on workouts and runs.

Or for something entirely different, go check out the new LinkBuds S from Sony. These ANC earbuds arrive as some of the lightest models on the market at $200. But that isn’t their only claim to fame. There’s also adaptive listening that can alter playback based on personal routines. Dive into our launch coverage from earlier in the week for all of the details.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!