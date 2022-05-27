Keurig’s $80 compact K-Mini coffee maker drops to $63 or less ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $62.99 shipped with the $7 on-page coupon. Regularly $80, like it currently fetches at Best Buy right now, this is within $3 of the Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find. This model is one of the most popular in the lineup and only really ever goes on sale in holiday events. Now available at the special price in various colorways, this is a compact, space-saving single-serve machine at less than 5-inches wide. It can brew any cup size between 6 and 12 ounces with a one cup reservoir, cord storage, and pod-based brewing. As compact as it is, there is enough space to get an up to 7-inch travel mug directly under the brewer for a truly on-the-go coffee setup at home. More details below.

While it comes with a bit too wild a design for some folks’ taste, you can land the Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for a few bucks less right now at $63 shipped in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale. This is essentially the same as our featured deal, just with the busy white and blue design that may or may not work with your kitchen decor.

We are also tracking Ninja’s regularly $160 Hot and Iced Coffee Maker down at $80. This is a refurbished model, but it comes from Woot with a 90-day warranty and massive savings on a rarely discounted (in new condition) machine that can handle all of your cold brew needs this summer. Get a closer look at the price breakdown and the spec sheet in our previous coverage from earlier this week right here. Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen offers.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

