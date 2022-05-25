Ninja’s regularly $160 Hot and Iced Coffee Maker drops down to $80 (Refurb), more from $10

From now through Memorial Day, Woot is offering some deep deals on a range of Ninja, Chefman, Brim, and Breville kitchen essentials from $10. One standout is the Ninja CM305 Hot and Iced 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $79.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $160 in new condition at Target, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This model provides three brewing styles including “Classic, Rich, or Over Ice” with six cup size settings alongside the ability to dish up single-serve (no pods needed), a full carafe, or directly into your travel mug. Other features include a removable water reservoir for easy refills and a 24-hour delay timer. It is a versatile coffee maker that is now a whole lot less expensive with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for more kitchen essential deals.

Starting from $10, you’ll find a host of other kitchen deals on tap at Woot right now ranging from cookware sets and coffee grinders to Ninja indoor grills, egg makers, juicers, blenders, and much more. Everything is waiting for you on this landing page.

Alongside this morning’s Gold Box ThermoPro meat thermometer sale, we are also still tracking a $150 price drop live on the Char-Griller Pro Gas Grill as well as a host of other BBQ offers ahead of Memorial Day:

Ninja CM305 Hot and Iced Coffee Maker features:

The Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker brews everything from a single serve cup to a travel mug to a carafe—no pods required. Plus, enjoy classic, rich, and over ice brews, now on your countertop. 3 Brew Styles: Classic, Rich, and Over Ice. Iced Coffee: Vivid iced coffee flavor that’s never watered down. Thermal Flavor Extraction unlocks your coffee’s full flavor potential.

