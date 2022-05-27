LG reveals limited-edition Star Wars C2 OLED TVs, only 501 units available

Star Wars Celebration is now in full swing out of Anaheim and LG is taking the event celebrating a galaxy far, far away to reveal a new special edition version of its latest TV. Decked out in Imperial iconography and other Star Wars flair, the new LG evo C2 OLED TV arrives as a limited-edition way to upgrade your home theater.

LG Star Wars TV C2 series coming soon

First revealed earlier in the year at CES, the new LG C2 OLED series arrives as the company’s latest and greatest TVs. Now equipped with some Star Wars flair, the upcoming 65-inch unit packs a 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate on top of HDMI 2.1 and more.

Aside from all of those stock features, LG is of course adding in plenty of cues for Star Wars fans to enjoy on the upcoming C2 TV. Themed packing is just the start, with box art and the like showing off the Darth Vader. On the outside of the unit, you’ll also find some Imperial logos and other design elements to deliver on the theming. Though the real magic from a galaxy far, far away though is baked into the actual experience.

Right when you power up the LG C2 TV, you’ll be greeted by the speakers dishing out Vader’s breathing sounds. Things only get more interesting from there – the included LG Magic Remote continues with some extra Star Wars branding, but lets you pick up the accessory and control the TV with an onscreen Lightsaber-styled cursor.

When you’re not rewatching the Skywalker Saga (or any other content for that matter), the LG C2 OLED TV also comes packed with a pair of exclusive collections of concept wallpaper galleries. These show off various concept art from the Star Wars universe including original storyboards, character art, and more.

Limited-edition for the Galactic Empire

Because we’re talking about a limited-edition piece of Star Wars memorabilia that also happens to be a home theater upgrade, LG notes that its upcoming evo C2 TV will only be available in limited supply. In true Imperial form, only 501 units of the television will be made. As of now there is no telling on just how much this special edition will be, though the base LG C2 series TVs, no Star Wars flair included, retails for $2,500 at Amazon right now.

Each one of the upcoming units also includes a numbered certificate of authenticity. LG will have all of the details shortly on its landing page right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

LG is far from the first company, technology or otherwise, to journey to the Star Wars universe for a unique collaboration, but it just might be one of the more novel ones as of late. I am loving how the company packs all of the usual features into the Imperial stylings. Even if this is more of a niche release that’s reflected by the 501 available units, this is certainly going to be the perfect addition to any hardcore Star Wars fans’s home theater.

