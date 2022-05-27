Save $80 on Marshall’s Stanmore II Wireless Speaker at $300 shipped (Amazon 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $299.99 shipped. Regularly $380 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is $80 in savings, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2022, and the best we can find. Featuring that classic retro-style design with a leather-like wrapped exterior, this wireless Bluetooth 5.0 speaker connects with all of your smart devices for an elegant audio streaming experience. From there, you’ll find multi-host functionality as well as customization options available through the Marshall app alongside analogue controls on the speaker’s top panel for tweaking the overall sound reproduction to the space you’re in. More details below.

If you’re looking to get into the Mashall ecosystem for less, the Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a notable option at under $150 shipped. This is one features a similar retro-style design with all of the same amenities as the Stanmore II, just in a smaller and less powerful package overall. Otherwise, just go scoop up this popular OontZ Solo Bluetooth Speaker while it’s down at just $14 Prime shipped.

Then go dive into our coverage on the latest models Marshall unveiled at the top of the month. The new Willen and Emberton II portable speakers usher in some of the most compact options in the brand’s lineup while continuing Marshall’s vintage-inspired design approach. You can get a complete breakdown of what they have to offer alongside pricing details starting from $119 shipped in our feature right here.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features:

Larger than life sound it’s perfect for any room big or small Built with advanced components It produces clean and precise Audio even at the highest levels

Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5 0 Bluetooth 5 0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity

Customize your sound Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in

Wired connectivity there are more ways to connect than just Bluetooth 5 0 Plug into the RCA or 3 5mm input for an analogue listening experience

