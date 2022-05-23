Grab an OontZ Solo Bluetooth Speaker for the price of a few lattes, now $14 Prime shipped

Cambridge Soundworks via Amazon is now offering its OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $14.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem today’s deal price. Among the most popular Bluetooth speakers in this price range, it has been carrying a regular listing between $18 and $20 over the last year and is now among the lowest we have tracked. And at the price of a few lattes, it might worth picking up even if it’s just as a spare or something to take camping. Designed and engineered in the US, it delivers 5W of power via a custom neodymium driver with a proprietary passive bass radiator and a 100-foot Bluetooth range. Working alongside just about any smartphone or tablet, it also carries an IPX5 rating for resistance against the elements this summer, 10 hours of battery life, and weighs just 8 ounces. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more popular Bluetooth speaker for less than this. There are some options out there, but the Oontz models have the been some of the best in the sub $30 price range for years now.

OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker features:

Surprisingly Loud Volume – The OontZ solo is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA to deliver full range of sound with 5 watts of power from a custom neodymium driver; our proprietary passive bass radiator design delivers surprising bass output from such a compact design ……. the perfect travel speaker

Incredible 100 Foot Bluetooth Range – Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device

