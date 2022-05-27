SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable SSD hits lowest price in months at $130 (Reg. up to $240)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $240 at Best Buy where it is now matching for Memorial Day, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a brief $129 offer back in January, $3 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. Delivering a best-in-class portable SSD experience, the SanDisk Extreme lineup is one of the most popular options out there and this is easily among the most practical models in the lineup for most folks. Delivering up to 1,050MB/s and a rugged, rubberized shell it can take a beating and connects with just about all of your gear over USB-C or USB-A. It might not be capable of the 2,000MB/s speeds of the pro model we reviewed earlier this year, but it’s also well under the $190 price tag that one fetches and is more than fast enough for most users. Additional details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB portable SSD. Still sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $115 shipped, this one will not only save you some cash but is also rated for even faster transfer speeds. It’s not as popular an option among consumers these days, but Kingston is a more than reputable brand when it comes to storage devices and it is certainly worth a closer look.

Be sure to check out the new OWC aluminum bootable USB-A/C portable SSD that clocks in at up to 946MB/s and fits inside of a package about the size of a flash drive. Then dive into our hands-on review of the brand new Samsung T7 Shield portables that are already seeing their first price drops starting from $135 shipped on Amazon. All of the details you need on this deals are waiting for you in our previous coverage right here.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

