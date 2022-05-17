OWC launches new aluminum bootable USB-A/C portable SSD the size of a flash drive

OWC – known for everything from enterprise tech solutions to consumer storage and Apple gear accessories – is introducing its brand new mini SSD. Positioned as a “pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance,” the new OWC Envoy Pro mini is essentially a fully-featured solid-state drive that fits in a housing the size of a typical flash drive. Reaching impressive speeds with basically universal compatibility, it is designed to work with everything from the latest Apple gear right back to legacy devices from over the last 15 years as well as game consoles – it can even be configured as a boot drive. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new OWC Envoy Pro mini SSD.

New OWC Envoy Pro mini SSD

OWC’s new Envoy Pro mini SSD delivers plug-and-play action over USB-A and Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices, among other devices. It can move your data of just about all sorts at up to 946MB/s and is available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities.

Not only can this be used for your typical data transfers and storage, but it also has the ability to handle Time Machine backups, be used as a secondary/portable OS boot drive, store and access large creative asset libraries, and store a portable steam game library, and more.

The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance and capacity for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses. Now, everyday users, students, mobile professionals, IT techs, and content creators can take, access, save, and share their data anywhere. The OWC Envoy Pro mini works with USB and Thunderbolt (USB-C) Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices made over the last 15 years.

The bus-powered mini SSD is surrounded by a machined aluminum case that helps with heat control and minimizes operation noise while housing “the same top-tier componentry and advanced flash technology found in” the brand’s desktop SSDs.

The OWC Envoy Pro mini SSD is now available for pre-order starting from $79 and ranging up to $179 for the 1TB model. It is scheduled to begin shipping next month.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While I certainly don’t mind using a typical portable solid-state drive, one glance at the new Envoy Pro mini has me thinking even smaller. Products like the SanDisk Extreme SSD I have in my battle station right now are wonderful and already quite compact. But unless you need that tiny bit of extra speed (most portable SSDs run at up to 1,050MB/s) or have the gear that supports the 2,000MB/s pro models, something like the new mini SSD from OWC might be an even more economical solution for folks that don’t require larger capacity storage. I, for one, will certainly be taking a closer look at the new Envoy Pro mini for mobile setups and possibly at home in the content creation studio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!