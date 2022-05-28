Experience 120Hz native refresh rate with the 55-inch 4K Hisense U7G Android Smart TV at $500

Amazon is currently offering the Hisense 55-inch ULED 4K U7G Android Smart TV for $499.96 shipped. Normally going for $650 recently, this 23% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model. The U7G uses Hisense’s exclusive ULED technology to boost “color, contrast, brightness, [and] motion” with the Quantum Dot technology producing more vibrant colors than traditional LEDs usually do. The native 120Hz refresh rate of the TV means that the gaming experience will be unlike other similar TVs with it recognizing the HDMI signal coming from your console and adjusting settings accordingly. Dolby Vision and Atmos are also supported with the U7G alongside HDR10+ with full-array local dimming (90 zones) meaning darker darks and brighter brights. IMAX Enhanced and DTS audio technology combine to make playing digitally remastered HDR content a great experience. Android TV gives you access to streaming apps and even has built-in Assistant support. Learn more by checking out our announcement coverage.

If you want to save some cash but still get a 4K 55-inch TV, check out the VIZIO V-Series 4K LED Smart TV for $384. This TV is a step down with its lack of Quantum Dot technology but you retain support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for a better movie-watching experience. VIZIO’s own smart software runs on this TV with support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integration as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and the built-in Chromecast for screen mirroring. The VIZIO SmartCast app allows you to control the TV with your phone being the remote as well. Variable Refresh Rate is present with this TV meaning modern consoles can have the gameplay being displayed be as smooth as can be.

Add some accent lighting to your entertainment center with Govee’s just-released Glide Smart Light Panels at $130, the first discount these lights have seen. You can also pick up a Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for $799 which features support for Dolby Atmos.

Hisense U7G 55-inch 4K ULED Android Smart TV features:

Sure, the Hisense U7G TV series is great for Netflix, the big game, and the real housewives of wherever. But the U7G is made for the gamers. It’s got our exclusive ULED technologies, 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, Full Array Local Dimming zones and Android TV operating system. On top of all that, Hisense added a 120Hz Native panel for smoother, more fluid motion and HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming that looks sick, even if you suck. The U7G also has up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, which makes HDR ‘pop’ and means the picture is lit no matter how bright the room. All this looks great on paper. Now think how much better it would look on this TV.

