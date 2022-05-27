Bose holiday smart home theater up to $150 off: Soundbar 900 $799 new low, more from $209

Amazon is now offering the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for $799 shipped. Regularly $899, this is a solid $100 price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find it matched directly from Bose and in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale for $1 more. Available in both the black and white colorways, this is the latest smart Bose soundbar with Alexa built-in alongside Google Assistant via the noise-rejecting microphones “so it hears you even when your music is playing loudly.” From there, you’ll find Dolby Atmos support with “TrueSpace spatial processing” as well as Bluetooth audio streaming from your smart devices and support for both Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. HDMI eARC or optical audio connectivity is in place here with both cables provided in the package. More details below.

If the Bose designs and seal of quality aren’t doing anything for you, there are far more affordable ways to upgrade your home theater audio. This Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar setup comes in at $248 with a wireless subwoofer, 330W of total output , and a OLED display window. It might not sound as pristine as the Bose option, but the wireless subwoofer certainly adds to the value and you’re saving a small fortune over our lead deal here.

More Bose Memorial Day home theater deals:

And the holiday Bose deals don’t stop there. This morning saw the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones drop back to the all-time alongside the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds at $199. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features:

Latest Bose soundbar — It’s the most immersive Bose voice control soundbar yet. Two custom-engineered upfiring dipole speakers work with Bose technologies to make it feel as if sound is coming from every direction — even overhead

Dolby Atmos soundbar — This wireless Bluetooth soundbar lends an extra dimension of height to your sound. Proprietary Bose TrueSpace spatial processing analyzes and upmixes sounds for an enveloping listening experience in Dolby, stereo, and more

Sleek design — From material quality to construction and finishes to controls, Bose obsessed over every detail to produce a Bluetooth soundbar speaker that looks as astonishing as it sounds

