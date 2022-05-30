AirPods Pro with MagSafe see $69 discount to $180 alongside AirPods Max at $450 (Save $99)

Starting off the week, Amazon is now discounting three different pairs of Apple’s headphones to join the ongoing AirPods 3 markdown. Leading the way, the just-released Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case are down to $179.99 shipped. Marking the best price in over a month and a half, this is the first discount since back in April from its usual $249 going rate in order to save you $69. Coming within $6 of the 2022 low, this is also the third best price of the year. Woot also has a Grade A refurbished pair for $139.99, today only.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Next up, Amazon steps up to the hi-fi side of Apple’s lineup with AirPods Max seeing a fresh spring discount. Available in select colors, the price will drop at checkout in order to bring the high-end cans down to $449.99. Normally fetching $549, this is coming within $1 of our previous mention while marking one of the best discounts this year. Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support.

Not to mention, a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. These are also on sale right now at Amazon, dropping down to the lowest price of the year at $99 following an up to $60 discount. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case like the lead deal, these previous-generation offerings arrive with quite the value attached thanks to the discount that just went live this morning.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!