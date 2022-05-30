WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable SSD hits best Amazon price of the year at $117 shipped

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive $116.99 shipped in several colorways. Regularly fetching as much as $230 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it more typically sells in the $130 range at Amazon as of late and is currently sitting at a new all-time in most colorways. The silver option has gone for a touch less in a one-time sale last November, but is otherwise at the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. Delivering transfer rate speeds up to 1,050MB/s, the My Passport is a notable option that is approaching some of the lowest prices you’ll find for top-tier brands in the product category. It also features 256-bit AES hardware encryption alongside a shock and vibration resistant housing that can withstand drops up to 6.5-feet with support for USB 3.2 Gen-2, USB-C, and USB-A connectivity. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD. Now selling for $105 shipped at Amazon, which is within $5 of the all-time low there, this model delivers the same speed ratings, an anodized aluminum unibody core, and a 7.5-foot drop protection. It is compatible with “Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, Xbox One,” and more.

Some other notable SSD price drops we are tracking right now include SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable model at $130 shipped as well as Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB portable SSD, which is currently matching the Amazon all-time low. Just be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the new aluminum bootable USB-A/C portable SSD the size of a flash drive from OWC. Everything you need to know on this brand new release is waiting for you right here.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

