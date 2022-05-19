SK hynix launches its new flagship 7,000MB/s Gen4 internal SSDs today, starting from $105

SK hynix is known for its affordable internal SSD solutions, and today it has announced the availability of its latest generation models. The brand’s Gold P31 Gen3 SSDs are a popular option among folks looking to score some speedy internals without spending a ton on the WD_BLACK’s of the world, but it is finally ready to launch its PCIe 4.0 Platinum P41 models with speeds rivaling some of the top-of-line solutions from some of the big-name brands. Now available on Amazon, be sure to head below for a full rundown of what to expect from the brand’s latest affordable internal SSD models.

SK hynix launches new affordable internal SSD flagship models

The SK hynix Platinum series represents the company’s flagship retail lineup that’s geared toward gamers and content creators. The new Platinum P41 models are the brand’s first PCIe 4.0 SSD built with advanced 176-layer NAND flash memory and are now available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.

We are delighted to introduce the Platinum P41, the first of our Platinum series of SSDs to drive the strongest PCIe Gen4 bandwidth experience for computing needs. P41 also inherits the power efficiency and stability of our existing lineup, keeping with SK hynix’s rich history of delivering excellent solutions for consumer electronics

Alongside the “industry-leading” endurance rating of up to 1,200 TBW, these new affordable internal SSD solutions clock in with read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 6,500 MB/s. Here are more details on the specs the latest Platinum series devices are carrying, straight from SK hynix:

Platinum P41 is capable of up to 1,400K IOPS in random reads and up to 1,300K IOPS in random writes, the highest-end throughput on the PCIe 4.0 interface. The P41 undergoes 1,000 hours of high-temperature operating life (HTOL) testing to ensure reliability, where it has achieved an extensive 1.5 million hours in mean time between failures (MTBF).

Shipping with a five-year warranty, the new SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD is now available on Amazon. The 500GB model carries a launch price of $104.99 with the 1TB and 2TB options going for $149.99 and $259.99, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering how often we see the Gold P31 Gen3 models go on sale, the latest from SK hynix are likely to be among the most affordable internal SSD solutions from a brand you can trust that can reach speeds of up to 7,000MB/s. The launch price of the 1TB model, for example, is now the same as the comparable WD_BLACK 1TB that started life at $200. It won’t be long before the SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen4 undercuts that price by a long shot if history is any indication.

