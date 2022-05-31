Latest Logitech MX Master 3S works with Windows and macOS on sale for first time at $89

Amazon is offering the latest Logitech MX Master 3S Mac/Windows Performance Wireless Mouse for $88.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve seen since it was released last week. There’s a new 8,000 DPI sensor that’s upgraded from the previous model, which was only 4,000 DPI. It also introduces Quiet Clicks, which offers the same satisfying feel but with 90% less click noise. Of course, you’ll find the same MagSpeed scrolling, ergonomic design, multi-device support, and any-surface tracking that we’ve come to know from the Logitech MX Master line. Dive deeper into Logitech’s latest release with our hands-on review from last week and then head below for more.

While the MX Master 3S is capable of tracking on any surface, it glides best on something that’s nice and smooth. For that, we recommend having a mouse pad on hand, similar to this one at Amazon. It’s just $5 and makes for a budget-friendly buy for your new precision peripheral. Of course, if you’re on a tighter budget, the MX Anywhere 3 offers many similar features to the Master 3S for $80, saving you an additional $9 over today’s lead deal.

Continue with the desk upgrades by picking up the ASUS 34-inch UltraWide 1440p 75Hz monitor that’s available for $360 right now. This marks the lowest price that we’ve seen it sold for at Amazon, making it a great time to pick up a new display. Plus, moving to UltraWide will give you more screen real estate to work with while tackling projects at your desk.

Logitech MX Master 3S Performance Wireless Mouse features:

Any-surface tracking – now 8K DPI: Use MX Master 3S cordless computer mouse to work on any surface – even glass – with the upgraded 8000 DPI sensor with customizable sensitivity . Introducing quiet clicks: MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse introduces Quiet Clicks – offering the same satisfying feel but with 90% less click noise Magspeed scrolling: A computer mouse with remarkable speed, precision, and near silence – MagSpeed scrolling is 90% faster, 87% more precise, and ultra quiet. Ergonomic design: Work comfortably with a precision mouse featuring a silhouette crafted for a more natural wrist posture and optimally placed thumb controls

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!