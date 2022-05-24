Review: Logitech launches new MX Mechanical keyboard and refreshed MX Master 3S

Today, Logitech is expanding its popular MX peripheral series with a pair of all-new releases. Most notably is the Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, which merges the brand’s usual compact build and premium features with mechanical switches. Then there’s the new MX Master 3S, which brings some incremental improvements to Logitech’s fan-favorite mouse. Now that these products are available for purchase, we’re taking a hands-on look at what the two latest releases have in store.

Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard and MX Master 3S revealed

Headlining both of today’s announcements, Logitech is debuting an entirely new offering altogether. Enter the MX Mechanical keyboard, a new series in its stable that takes a step up from the current MX Keys flagship. The MX Mechanical keyboard, a new series in the Logitech stable, takes a step up from the current MX Keys flagship. Of course, from the name, you can almost certainly tell just what the big feature this time around is, as mechanical key switches are making an appearance in the lineup for the first time.

Refreshed form factor aside, Logitech is building in all of the usual features you’d expect. There’s support for Bluetooth and the Logi Bolt USB receiver, both of which enable the multi-device FLOW connectivity feature set. Available in your choice of brown, blue, or red switches depending on just how clicky of an experience you’re looking for, the full-sized offering with a number pad is joined by a mini counterpart. Both pack smart backlighting that can be configured with the companion app.

Logitech is also taking today’s announcement as a chance to refresh one of its existing peripherals. Enter the new MX Master 3S mouse, a more incremental upgrade to the model that is already oh so popular amongst 9to5 authors and our readers. If you’re wondering what warrants the S added to the name, you’ll find different switches in each of the main buttons that result in 90% quieter clicks.

The other big change is the sensor Logitech is employing with the MX Master 3S. Stepping up from before, this one now has an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that supports nearly every surface imaginable, be it a glass or wooden table top or some other workstation.

Many of the other features that have made the original popular make a return for the S variant, including the same signature, ergonomic form-factor and the MagSpeed scroll wheel in the center as well as some reconfigurable side buttons. And, much like the MX Mechanical keyboard, there’s also the option of using either Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB adapter for some added security.

Now available for purchase, both of the new Logitech MX Mechanical keyboards and the MX Master 3S mouse can be found on the brand’s official webpage and Amazon. The full-size MX Mechanical clocks in at $169.99 and its Mini counterpart carries a $149.99 price tag. For the latest Logitech mouse, you’ll pay $99.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Logitech sent over both its new MX Mechanical Mini keyboard and MX Master 3S mouse for me to check out ahead of today’s launch. I’ve been daily driving both of the new peripherals for the past week or so and have certainly walked away impressed. Not to skip all of the reasons that these new releases do catch my eye, but Logitech has done it again.

Let’s start with The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini. The latest keyboard addition to the brand’s stable has certainly managed to stand out from past releases just in design alone. Build quality and feature set remain consistent. So, if you’ve used any of its other MX releases in the past, you’ll know what you’re getting this time around. But aside from that familiarity, Logitech is mixing things up with the feel of its most recent debut.

The stars of the show are, of course, the new mechanical key switches, which are housed within a refreshed build that’s a bit thicker than the comparable MX Keys Mini. I’ve long been a fan of Logitech’s more compact keyboards, and things are frankly even better than normal this time around. The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is one of the most satisfying typing experiences I’ve had as of late, and it only gets better with all of the tech the brand packs in, too.

Compared to the standard, chicle-style alternative of the MX Keys, I wholeheartedly find the new mechanical counterpart to be worth the extra cash. It’s not only a more comfortable peripheral to spend your day typing on but packs in so many novel new features like adjustable backlighting settings.

MX Keys versus MX Mechanical

One of my favorite parts has to be that Logitech is employing standard switches that are still compatible with your average keycaps. I mention this not only as a personal fan of artisan keycaps, but also to show the extent that Logitech has merged its tech with a more full-blown mechanical keyboard form factor.

As for the new MX Master 3S, the improvements this time around are certainly appreciated, but Logitech isn’t delivering as drastically new of an experience. The bottom line here is that stepping up to an 8,000 DPI sensor makes all of the difference if you’re rocking an UltraWide display like myself. That’ll certainly make it a worthwhile upgrade for some, though I don’t necessarily see it as being a full replacement. There has never been a better time to score one of Logitech’s MX series mice, but I wouldn’t go out of my way to replace an existing Master 3 just for the silent switches.

