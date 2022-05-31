Razer’s RTX 3070 Blade 15 laptop has a 1440p 165Hz display at a low of $2,079

Amazon is offering the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $2,079.32 shipped. Normally $2,600, this laptop has gone for around $2,300 or so at Amazon over the past month before falling to today’s discount, which marks a new all-time low. Ready to play your favorite games anywhere you are, this laptop packs NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3070 GPU as well as Intel’s 11th Generation 8-core i7 processor. All of that combines with 16GB of RAM and a 1440p 165Hz display for plenty of power to enjoy your favorite titles whether at home or on-the-go. On top of that, you’ll find Wi-Fi 6, a UHS-III SD card slot, a spare M.2 NVMe SSD slot, and Thunderbolt 3. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward Lenovo’s 15.6-inch laptop backpack that can be picked up for $15.50 on Amazon right now. Designed to keep your new laptop safe and sound while traveling, there’s also room for your charger, a tablet, mouse, and more. Plus, it’s sleek and can be used for other tasks when not toting the Razer around.

Further upgrade your gaming setup by picking up a solid monitor to use when you get home. Right now we have a few options that we found yesterday and you can pick up starting at $220. Whether you want a 1080p240 setup or 1440p165, both options are available at new low prices on Amazon. Plus, you can check out our PC gaming guide for other ways to save on your gaming setup.

Razer Blade 15 features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics for Stunning Visuals: Built on NVIDIA’s award-winning 2nd-gen RTX architecture, these GPUs provide the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features for the most powerful graphics in a gaming laptop. Intel 11th Gen 8-Core CPU for All-out Gaming Performance: Run the heaviest AAA titles and creation tasks without breaking a sweat, and activate Intel Turbo Boost Technology for a jolt of speed that brings the i7 processor up to 5.1GHz.

