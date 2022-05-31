Sceptre’s 27-inch 1440p 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor reaches new low at $200 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sceptre 27-inch IPS 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.97 shipped. Normally going for $255, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this monitor. Backed by the 1440p IPS panel, this Sceptre gaming monitor can run at a refresh rate up to 144Hz. This high refresh rate is paired with AMD FreeSync Premium support to prevent screen tearing which can be highly distracting and takes away from the gaming experience. HDR400 support is also present with this monitor to provide higher contrast and better colors. To add on top of the high refresh rate and HDR400 support, there is integrated back cover LED lighting to add some accent to your setup. The stand that comes with this monitor features pivot, height, and tilt adjustments with the monitor having very thin bezels, making it perfect for multi-monitor setups. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the Samsung CRG5 Curved 24-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $170. This monitor features a 1800R curve that will help reduce eye strain while increasing your level of immersion in content. As with the Sceptre option above, AMD FreeSync is also present to help eliminate screen tearing. It should be noted that, unlike the option above, this Samsung monitor has no support for VESA mounting so you’ll have to use the included stand. There is also a resolution drop from 1440p to 1080p with that screen size reduction as well. These are the compromises you make to save some cash, but for those on tighter budgets, it may be worth it.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Right now you can upgrade your gaming station with the X Rocker Sigma PC Gaming Chair with RGB lighting at its new low of $87.50. You can also save on Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $2,079, a new low price.

Sceptre 27-inch IPS 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Explore the Unknown. In competitive gaming, high frame rates and lightning fast response times all matter. With a fast 1ms response time, motion blur and ghosting is eliminated and delivers an exceptionally crisp imagery in the midst of action-packed scenes in both gaming and viewing entertainment. Alongside an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate that transitions frames instantly, you’ll never miss a beat to perform above and beyond your own expectations. Powered by an IPS (In-Plane Switching) Panel that delivers consistent and accurate color performances, this panel provides sharp visibility from multiple viewing angles. With an LED Display that delivers sharper contrasts between lights and darks while delivering a vast array of rich colors, a more pleasing experience with moving images comes to play.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!