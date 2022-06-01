Airthings’ View plus radon and air quality monitor returns to all-time low of $255 (Save $45)

Amazon is offering the Airthings View Plus radon and air quality monitor for $255 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 15% discount, or $45 in savings, marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked. Launching last March, this air monitor is described as being “the most advanced indoor air quality monitor” by Airthings. It can measure particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), radon, VOC (airborne chemicals), humidity, temperature, air pressure, and pollen levels. All of these measurements can be displayed on the integrated screen in real-time as well as being available to monitor on the Airthings app that will have graphs, notifications, and insights. Radon is deadly and has no smell, and this detector can make sure you’re aware of any dangerous amounts in the air. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a carbon monoxide detector instead, you can check out the Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Detector for $32. This detector comes with a battery backup just in case the power goes out, as it could during a Hurricane and that is a time carbon monoxide becomes particularly dangerous. When you’re running any motor, especially a generator, you will be producing carbon monoxide, This smell-less gas can make its way into your home and cause issues. This detector will warn you before it has the chance to harm you, however. As we head into summer and storms become more frequent and strong, now is the best time to prepare for those situations that could lead to needing equipment like these detectors.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on smart lighting, locks, cameras, and even more. Right now you can pick up the Google Nest Mini at its first discount of 2022 to $30. This is also the best price since the holiday season in 2021 and nets you a fabric-wrapped smart speaker equipped with Google Assistant.

Airthings View Plus radon and air quality monitor features:

The most advanced air quality tech. 9 out of 10 people in the world breathe unsafe air according to WHO guidelines. With View Plus, you can keep your family safe from air pollutants: radon, particulate matter (PM), carbon dioxide (CO2), humidity, temp, airborne chemicals (VOCs) and air pressure. When there is so much that is out of your control—pollution, asthma, allergies, wildfire, virus—you have more control than you think when it comes to indoor air quality with View Plus. Airthings View Plus is battery operated or use USB plug, wireless and wifi connected, includes a customizable display, app (iOS/Android) and online dashboard with full data and reporting. When you know what’s in the air you breathe, small changes make a big difference.

