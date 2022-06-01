Chefman’s regularly $90 stainless steel TurboFry 5-qt. air fryer is down at $40 for today only

Today only, Amazon is now offering the 5-quart Chefman Digital TurboFry Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $90 and now matched at Best Buy, this model recently dropped to $70 at the beginning of last last month on Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. This is your chance to land a mid-size $90 air fryer for more than 55% off the going rate. It delivers adjustable temperature settings up to 400-degrees alongside four built-in cooking functions for everything from “crispy chicken, fish, [and] steak, to French fries” and more. It also sports a stainless steel exterior that will blend in with most kitchen decor vibes and includes accessories that are dishwasher-safe. More details below. 

You might find some 5-quart competitors for less, but none that are from a brand as well known and popular as Chefman. Your best bet for a more affordable solution would be something with a lighter capacity like the 2-quart variant of the model on sale above. However, it is only a few bucks less right now at $37 shipped, so we only recommend taking this route if you would specifically prefer a smaller model. 

And while we are on the subject, the latest Amazon Instant Pot sale is still in full swing, offering Memorial Day-worthy pricing on a host of models from the brand. The multi-cookers are starting from $79 but you’ll also find deals waiting on the dedicated Vortex air fryers and all-in-one ovens with up to $70 in savings to be had. You’ll find everything organized right here and swing by our home goods deal hub for even more. 

Chefman Digital TurboFry Air Fryer features:

Finally—an air fryer that has it all. The Chefman TurboFry Touch makes mastering weeknight meals easier than ever. With effortless one-touch digital control and four built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. Chefman has you covered. With a 1-year assurance, you can purchase and cook worry-free. This product is UL- approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability. For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide. 120 Volts/1500 Watts –RJ38-SQSS-5T

