Score a pair of Google’s latest Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams for $380 ($560 value)

Adorama is now offering a pair of Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams for $379.98 shipped when adding two to your cart. Normally fetching $280 each, you’ll drop the bundle price from its $560 value in order to save $180. Marking the best value to date, we’ve only see these on sale a couple of times in the past and that was for $50 off each cam. Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too. Head below for more.

Even if the built-in floodlights weren’t a must for your setup, today’s offer drops them down to the same $180 price tag that you’d pay for the standard Nest Can Outdoor by itself. Though if you’re just looking for a more affordable alternative altogether, the Google Nest Cam Indoor lets you expand the Assistant setup with a more affordable $100 price tag. Bringing home two of these will set you back far less than the lead deal and offers 1080p feeds with a wired, indoor design.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other markdowns to expand your Google setup, as well. We’re still tracking plenty of holdovers from the Memorial Day holiday weekend which are still up for grabs alongside some more recent offers worth checking out whether you bark orders to Assistant, Alexa, or Siri.

Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cam features:

Check in anytime or see what happened with 3 hours of free event video history. Add a NestAware subscription for up to 6 days of video history. The Nest Cam security camera is weather resistant & wireless, so it’s designed to go almost anywhere from the living room to the backyard. If something happens, you can talk and listen through your seurity camera or call you local emergency service directly from the Google Home app.

