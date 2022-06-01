Holy Stone’s 4K drone with GPS and GLONASS tracking sees $45 discount to $255 shipped

Holy Stone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HS700E 4K Drone for $254.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code UG6UHLRJ at checkout. Down from $300, you’ll save $45 with today’s stacked discounts. If you’re planning on heading out on vacation this summer, there’s no better way to capture it than from the sky. You likely already have a phone capable of recording quality 4K video, so this drone will be a solid choice for aerial shots. It uses GPS and GLONASS navigation satellite so it can hover with more stability and also makes it easier to track. On fop of that, there’s several modes to choose from including follow me, smart return to home, and more. Both batteries combine to deliver 46 minutes of flight time as well. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 128GB microSD at Amazon. It comes in at $21 and has plenty of storage space to keep your 4K recordings safe while flying. It’s rated at 160MB/s speeds which is more than enough to capture 4K and means you can easily reuse it with a DSLR or smartphone at a later time.

However, don’t miss the deals we found on Samsung’s new Endurance microSDXC cards that are on sale for all-time lows from $11. For example, the 256GB microSD card can be picked up for $45 from its normal going rate of $55. You can take a look at our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more about Samsung’s latest Endurance microSD cards.

Holy Stone 4K Drone features:

The EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technology reduces video blurring and makes video transmission more stable. It uses pixels outside the border of the visible frame to provide a buffer for changes in direction. The 5GHz FPV transmission allows you to pull off epic, fast-paced shots. A 90° adjustable camera with a 130°FOV lens can capture a wide view of every precious moment. It lets you have almost unlimited viewing! Since it is equipped with these two navigation modules, the drone can hover with more stability, reducing the risk of loss. When the drone loses signal or power, it will trigger the return to home function.

