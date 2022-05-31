Samsung’s new 256GB Endurance camera microSDXC card hits all-time low at $45

Amazon is now offering the Samsung’s new PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $44.99 shipped. This memory card launched at the beginning for the month for $55 and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low ay 18% off the going rate. While Samsung’s latest speed-focused memory cards might be better suited for your Android device and things of that nature, the new Pro Endurance line is geared towards always-on video applications, like security systems or doorbell and dashboard vehicle cameras. They can “last as long as up to 33 typical speed-focused cards” or as much as 140,000 hours of outdoor-ready footage recording. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and hands-on review. Additional details below.

If you’re after something a little bit faster for your Nintendo Switch or smartphone, check out the Samsung PRO Plus models starting from $22. You can land the 256GB variant at $36 with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds (compared to the 100MB/s ratings above) and all of the latest video/app loading tech in place. Get a closer look as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Speaking of memory cards, Best Buy is now throwing in a FREE 128GB SanDisk microSD with purchases of the Nintendo Switch Online Family plan at $35. You’re saving at least $15 with this promotion while scoring access to Nintendo’s online service along with the NES and SNES libraries for up to eight users in your household. Get all of the details you need right here.

Samsung new PRO Endurance microSD features:

EXTREME ENDURANCE FOR MONITORING DEVICES: Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on

BUILT TO LAST UP TO 140K HOURS OF RECORDING: With capacities up to 256GB*, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years)**; Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years***, you can rest assured that your data endures

RECORD & PLAY IN FHD/4K: The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s****; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most

