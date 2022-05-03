Samsung unveils new Endurance microSD cards rated for up to 16 years of video recording

Samsung is unleashing its new microSD card today known as the PRO Endurance line. The brand says these are some of the best microSD cards for long haul tasks and are specifically designed for things like “surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, body cameras, and more.” In today’s press release, Samsung says its new microSD card can withstand up to “16 years” or over 140,000 hours of continuous recording time to mitigate the need for replacements and to deliver better reliability for always-on video recording and the like. Head below for a closer look at the new Samsung PRO Endurance line.

Samsung’s new microSD card – the PRO Endurance

We previously had a chance to go hands-on with Samsung’s latest PRO and EVO Plus models, and while the new PRO Endurance lineup can’t really reach those speeds, it is looking to up the ante with its new microSD card lineup in terms of reliability:

From CCTV to doorbell cameras, our newest PRO Endurance card is designed to support the increasing demand for long-lasting and high-performance video surveillance solutions…Consumers and enterprise users can trust our new high-endurance memory card to ensure continuous video recording in high resolution even under extreme conditions.

Built on enterprise-grade NAND flash memory, the PRO Endurance models last as long as “as up to 33 typical speed-focused cards,” according to Samsung. While the read and write speeds up to 100MB/s and 40MB/s, respectively, don’t quite compete with the 160MB/s the PRO consumer models released with late last year, Samsung is banking on long-term reliability for constant video monitoring situations and the like.

The new microSD cards deliver a Class 10 setup with video speed ratings of up to U3 (UHS Speed Class 3) and V30 (Video Speed Class 30) that make them “ideal for handling large, high-resolution files while enabling seamless recording and playback in Full HD and 4K.”

From there, you can expect to see the brand’s “reinforced six-proof durability.” That includes protection against water, magnets, X-rays, and extreme temperatures alongside what sounds like enhanced safe guards against drops and constant usage we saw on the previous release.

The new Samsung PRO Endurance line comes in four storage capacity options from 32GB up to 256GB ranging from $10.99 up to $54.99. They are shipping worldwide today.

9to5Toys’ Take:

When it comes to your Nintendo Switch or Android handset, the PRO Endurance line is likely a touch slow in terms of transfer rates and overkill otherwise. Having said that, Samsung’s new microSD cards are and, if history is any indication, will be just as affordable as the previously-released models we see on sale quite regularly. You can land a previous-generation PRO Endurance for $33 with a 128GB capacity right now, but it might be worth waiting for the lineup to fully materialize on Amazon (only the 256GB at $55 is now live), which could happen at any moment and is likely to go on sale in the coming months.

