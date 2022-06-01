LEGO summer 2022 catalog reveals new Technic Rescue Helicopter, Advent Calendars, and more

As more and more LEGO summer 2022 sets have emerged ahead of August, today we’re getting a look at even more upcoming creations. Thanks to the Taiwanese LEGO summer catalog, we’re getting a first look at upcoming Technic creations for 2022 like the new Airbus Rescue Helicopter, as well as three of the annual Advent Calendars.

LEGO summer 2022 catalog reveals upcoming sets

Packed into the 140 pages of the Taiwanese LEGO summer catalog are mostly sets that have already been revealed, both kits that hit store shelves earlier in 2022 or are waiting for August 1 to arrive. Most of the digital flier has been covered by 9to5Toys before. There are, however, two notable exceptions.

LEGO Technic just had the new supercar join the lineup this past month, but fans already have something else to look forward to later in the year. First up is set number 42145, the LEGO Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter. This new Technic creation consists of 2,001 pieces and will arrive at the $199.99 price point. In what is a clear follow up to the Bell Boing V-22 Osprey that was canceled just before release two years ago, the new copter has a rescue-oriented design that measures over 28 inches long.

Then there is set number 42144, which will be the LEGO Technic Waste Handler. This omdel stacks up to 835 pieces and will be joining the lineup come August 1 much like its larger counterpart. Clocking in at $139.99, this set features built-in pneumatic cylinders that allow the set to move its defining claw arm.

LEGO Advent Calendars revealed for 2022, as well

The LEGO summer 2022 calendar also gives builders a first look at the upcoming Advent Calendars. While Star Wars Celebration showed off a glimpse into what the holiday countdown from a galaxy far, far away will have in store with the beach-themed Darth Vader, three new sets have shown up in the flier.

Likely to hit stores in September – rather than the August launch that the rest of the summer sets see – the new LEGO Advent Calendars revealed today include the Harry Potter, City, and Friends models. Not too much info about what to expect from the theming has been revealed as of yet, but there’s at least a first look at the box art.

Unfortunately two of the more exciting licensed Advent Calendars, Star Wars and Marvel, are currently missing. Those are going to be the more unique additions to the yearly theme, which will mix up the usual countdowns with beach and Guardians of the Galaxy vibes, respectively.

Check out some of the more notable pages from the catalog below or just head over to the LEGO Taiwan site for the full thing.

