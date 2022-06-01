NZXT launches N7 and N5 Z690 motherboards with Wi-Fi 6E to power your 12th Gen setup

Expanding on its existing N5 and N7 lineup of PC components, NZXT is now releasing its first 12th Generation Intel Z690 N7 motherboards coming in both white and black colorways. You’ll find all the latest technology packed in here too, including Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, PCIe 5.0 support, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. Sound like the perfect motherboard for your PC? Keep reading to find out more.

NZXT expands premium Z690 motherboards with 12th Gen support

We’ll start out with the higher-end N7 Z590, which is the more premium model motherboard with a full metal cover that will make it blend with your desktop seamlessly. There are magnetic covers that even go over your M.2 slots for an even cleaner look. The N7 also has 13 CPU phases and an additional fan header.

However, from there, the rest of NZXT’s N5 and N7 Z690 lineup is fairly similar. Both are based on Intel’s Z690 platform that’s made to work with its 12th Generation processor lineup. Hopefully Intel keeps this platform for a while like they did with the past few generations.

NZXT worked with ASRock to make this Z690 motherboard and also uses their BIOS so that way you have longevity in support. Like we said above, you’ll find the latest connectivity in tow in most areas. It has PCIe 5.0 support for both the GPU slot and M.2 NVMe, though it utilizes DDR4 and not DDR5. After speaking with NZXT, they decided to go this route to allow you to use the previous-generation DDR4, which most people likely have on hand still.

On top of that, there’s Wi-Fi 6E support natively built into the motherboard so you won’t need an expansion card, and the wireless adapter also has Bluetooth 5.2. In addition to that, you’ll find an integrated fan controller, RGB headers that work with all manufacturers, and more.

The NZXT N7 Z690 will retail for $299.99 and the N5 Z690 will cost $239.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve always appreciated the aesthetic of NZXT’s motherboards and am actually considering moving my main system away from Ryzen and my ROG motherboard to Intel to use the N7 Z690, as it would match the new H7 Elite case perfectly. The full coverage design helps to block a lot of the PCB for a cleaner look overall. However, NZXT does use a black PCB so where it is visible, it won’t stick out like motherboards of old.

In the end, I’m happy with this release from NZXT and it’s a solid contender in the Z690 space. I do wish it was a bit lower in cost, but for what it offers, it’s not too high in price considering the state of technology right now.

