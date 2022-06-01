Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release dates announced alongside new Gen 9 Legendaries

After being announced back in February, The Pokémon Company is finally giving Trainers an update on what to expect from the upcoming Scarlet and Violet titles. In a new showcase today, we’re getting a look at updated gameplay footage and even all-new Pokémon to go alongside release date confirmations for both of the upcoming Gen 9 titles.

The Pokémon Company previously announced what Gen 9 would be all about, but there weren’t all too many details around the upcoming titles. The big reveals from February aside from just giving Trainers a first look at the new Spain-inspired region were the Starter Pokémon, which for Scarlet and Violet will be Sprigatito the grass cat, Fuecoco the fire dinosaur, and lastly Quaxly the water type duck.

Now back for the first time since that initial reveal, The Pokémon Company has shared plenty of new inflation about the games in a YouTube trailer. Right off the bat, we know that the new games will be dropping prior to the holiday season. Release dates for both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been confirmed, with the titles arriving in United States on Friday, November 18, 2022.

If you’ve been waiting for a better look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to pre-order the upcoming titles and today’s showcase has you convinced, listings are live at Amazon for both of the Gen 9 games. You can also pre-order the titles now courtesy of the Nintendo eShop if you’re more of a fan of digital titles.

New Pokémon arrive in Gen 9, too

As for actual new Pokémon content, there was quite a bit packed into the three minute trailer. Easily the highlights have to be the new Gen 9 Legendary Pokémon, which arrive in the form of Koraidon and Miraodon for both Scarlet and Violet respectively. Each of these dragon-like Pokémon have completely distinct designs and appear on the box art for both titles.

There are also some additional new Pokémon revealed today including the electric mouse Pawmi, the normal type hog Lechonk, and a new olive-themed Pokémon named Smoliv. Check out the artwork for them in the gallery below.

To go alongside the new Pokémon found in Scarlet and Violet, we’re also getting a first look at some of the characters who can be found while journeying around Gen 9. For the first time for a mainline Pokémon game, there will be two different professors who appear based on which title you end up bringing home. For Pokémon Scarlet, Trainers will find Professor Sada, while those who play Pokémon Violet will encounter Professor Turo instead. There is also Nemona, who will be something of your rival and serves as a guide for Trainers while exploring the region.

You can get all of the other details and a closer look at some of the environments to explore in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the second trailer over on YouTube. We’ll likely have to wait a few months for some new content, but at least the confirmed release dates ensure trainers that both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are still on track for a 2022 debut.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though there is still plenty to show off for the new Gen 9 Pokémon games, I am already in love with what the games are delivering to the franchise. The ancient versus future vibes of the two different titles are pretty interesting following Legends: Arceus, with Scarlet delivering heavily on past vibes and Violet taking more of a futuristic approach. I am personally leaning towards the latter right now, but Professor Sad might be enough to win me over to the other side.

