Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now even more affordable at $600 (Save $100)

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped in several colors. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer delivers the lowest price since back in April at $100 off while marking the third-best price since launching back in January. Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a case to protect your shiny new smartphone, Spigen’s Tough Armor cover is a great option to consider. Designed for the S21 FE, this case sports a slim yet rugged design that pairs TPU with a Polycarbonate shell for added protection. And currently selling for $17, it won’t break the bank, either.

Speaking of the latest from Samsung, earlier in the week we spotted a pair of discounts on its new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Arriving at new all-time lows, pricing starts at $602 to deliver the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance and 11-inch dynamic LCD display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

