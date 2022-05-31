New all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 land from $602 via Amazon (Save $98+)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 256GB for $679 shipped. Normally fetching $780, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $101 off while beating our previous mention by $1. You’ll also find the 128GB model on sale and now sitting at $601.99 from its usual $700 price tag in order to also mark a new all-time low. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed by up to 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

To go alongside the actual cash discounts, Amazon is also sweetening the pot by offering some added savings when you bundle in one of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 wearables. Saving you an extra $230, adding the fitness tracker to your cart will drop the price down to just $50 from its usual $280 going rate. This lets you score two of Samsung’s latest devices at all-time lows and stacks quite nicely with the savings noted above.

Speaking of bundle offers, Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 IV Smartphone was just recently revealed earlier this spring. While there’s still some time left before the upcoming Android device begins shipping, those who want to put its 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and triple-sensor camera to the test can lock-in their orders ahead of time while also scoring a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features:

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8, a top-of-the-line tablet designed to help you get more out of your day, wherever you happen to be. Take that video call for work at a coffee shop. Lose yourself in your favorite music videos at the park. Whatever you’re doing, make the day yours with an impressive but surprisingly portable 11″ LCD display that’s easy on the eyes, giving you plenty of space to get things done no matter where you are.

