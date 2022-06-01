Save up to $126 on WORX electric yard tools at Amazon: Trimmers, mowers, more from $98

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $126 off a range of WORX electric yard and garden tools. One standout is the WORX Nitro WG186 40V Cordless String Trimmer at $227.54 shipped. Regularly $330, it more usually sells in the $312 range and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day offer back in February at $219. Alongside the included pair of 4.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries and charger that work with a number of the brand’s other tools, you’re looking at a 15-inch trimmer to detail your outdoor space all summer long. Even the split-shaft employed here can accomodate other tool heads down the line (hedge trimmer, brush cutter, pole saw, or an edger). Head below for additional WORX deals from $98.

WORX Gold Box deals:

Then head over to our Green deals hub for more environmentally-friendly yard tool and gear discounts. And for some outdoor smart home offers, dive into this morning’s deals on Google’s latest Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams. Carrying a $560 value, you can land a pair of them for $380 shipped to light up your outdoor space while keeping an eye on things all summer long. Head over to our coverage for a closer look at what they are capable of and a full price breakdown right here.

WORX Nitro 40V Cordless String Trimmer features:

[GAS-LIKE POWER] Worx Nitro outdoor tools are engineered to provide gas-like power, performance, and runtime

[15-INCH DUAL-EXIT CUTTING HEAD] For a professional-grade user experience with easy-load trimmer head

[BRUSHLESS MOTOR] Brushless motors are more efficient, run 50% longer, are 25% more powerful, and have 10% longer life

[RUN LONGER WITH HIGH-CAPACITY BATTERIES] Worx Power Share PRO intelligent batteries deliver extended run times, plus heat and impact protection. Compatible with all Worx 20V and 40V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!