Save up to $126 on WORX electric yard tools at Amazon: Trimmers, mowers, more from $98

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $126 off a range of WORX electric yard and garden tools. One standout is the WORX Nitro WG186 40V Cordless String Trimmer at $227.54 shipped. Regularly $330, it more usually sells in the $312 range and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day offer back in February at $219. Alongside the included pair of 4.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries and charger that work with a number of the brand’s other tools, you’re looking at a 15-inch trimmer to detail your outdoor space all summer long. Even the split-shaft employed here can accomodate other tool heads down the line (hedge trimmer, brush cutter, pole saw, or an edger). Head below for additional WORX deals from $98

WORX Gold Box deals:

Then head over to our Green deals hub for more environmentally-friendly yard tool and gear discounts. And for some outdoor smart home offers, dive into this morning’s deals on Google’s latest Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams. Carrying a $560 value, you can land a pair of them for $380 shipped to light up your outdoor space while keeping an eye on things all summer long. Head over to our coverage for a closer look at what they are capable of and a full price breakdown right here

WORX Nitro 40V Cordless String Trimmer features:

  • [GAS-LIKE POWER] Worx Nitro outdoor tools are engineered to provide gas-like power, performance, and runtime
  • [15-INCH DUAL-EXIT CUTTING HEAD] For a professional-grade user experience with easy-load trimmer head
  • [BRUSHLESS MOTOR] Brushless motors are more efficient, run 50% longer, are 25% more powerful, and have 10% longer life
  • [RUN LONGER WITH HIGH-CAPACITY BATTERIES] Worx Power Share PRO intelligent batteries deliver extended run times, plus heat and impact protection. Compatible with all Worx 20V and 40V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

